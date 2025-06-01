Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $228,000 Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 191,733 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,654,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 66,581 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

