Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 143,131 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

