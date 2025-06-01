Citadel Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Price Performance

BATS PTEU opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.