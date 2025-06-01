Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 21,160.8% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPM opened at $30.33 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – September (SEPM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in September SEPM was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

