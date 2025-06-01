Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,975 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,917,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 307,650 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 233,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,763,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.91. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

