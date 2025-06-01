Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COLM opened at $63.81 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.