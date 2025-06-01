Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.02 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

View Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.