Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a PE ratio of -71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -606.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van acquired 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $193,411.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,777.74. The trade was a 15.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.