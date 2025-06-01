CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.63% of CoreCard worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.54. CoreCard Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

