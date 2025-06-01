Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cronos Group by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 42.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

