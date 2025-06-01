CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,486 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

