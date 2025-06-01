Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,064 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

