CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

