Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBB. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,544,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BBB Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,330,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 878,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BBB Foods by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,280 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,443 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BBB Foods Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE TBBB opened at $28.83 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

