Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 100,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEUS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.4%

ZEUS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.