Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

