Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

