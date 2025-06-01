Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,233 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 100,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.7%

UHT opened at $39.73 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.78%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.