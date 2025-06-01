Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $732.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In related news, VP William Albert Folmar sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $84,710.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,829. This represents a 81.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,566.15. This trade represents a 88.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 186,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,666 and sold 210,843 shares valued at $4,114,692. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

