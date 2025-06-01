Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. 13,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,627,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

