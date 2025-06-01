Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 144.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $9.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,438,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 524,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 646,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 519,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 309,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

