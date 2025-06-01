Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 144.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $9.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
