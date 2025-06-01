eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.15 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.