Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $409.14 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $426.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

