Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,976 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.68% of Elme Communities worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Elme Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

