Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.