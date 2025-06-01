Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 30th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, Janover, and The Carlyle Group are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that leverage technology to provide or enhance financial services, such as mobile payments, digital lending, blockchain, and robo-advisory platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms aiming to disrupt traditional banking, insurance, and investment industries through innovation and efficiency gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $21.07 on Friday, reaching $2,566.56. 125,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,034.64. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.82. 5,416,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,028. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 2.33.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,277. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,815. Janover has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of -7.59.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 880,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,294. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

