First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,076,000 after buying an additional 2,409,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Advantage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

First Advantage stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

