First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $407.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Wall Street Zen raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

