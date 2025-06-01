First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Position Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,267 shares of company stock valued at $228,972 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.