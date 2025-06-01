First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 144.2% in May

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.5%

About First National Financial

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $27.63 on Friday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

