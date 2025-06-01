Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 144.6% in May

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freightos by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Freightos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freightos by 183.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of CRGO stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Freightos has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Freightos

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative net margin of 71.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

