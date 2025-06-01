German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $5,246 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

