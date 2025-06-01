Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Stake Cut by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,854 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $18.41 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -613.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at $274,084.10. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,792,984.44. The trade was a 36.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

