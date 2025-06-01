Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114,659 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical Profile



Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

