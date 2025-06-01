GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,019 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EAF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

