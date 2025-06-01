Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,106,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.3%

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.93. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.