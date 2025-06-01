GTS Securities LLC Acquires 6,017 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Green Plains by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

