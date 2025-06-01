GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,631 Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AIBD opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Get Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.