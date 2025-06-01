GTS Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $116,115. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $975.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

