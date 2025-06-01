GTS Securities LLC Has $110,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,156 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,037 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 617.9% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,352,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,985 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,058,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,703 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 819,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price objective on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Bitfarms Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $502.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

