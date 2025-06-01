GTS Securities LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 323,020 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 609,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,295 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.