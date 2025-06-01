GTS Securities LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,237 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,029,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 353,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 914,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 270,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,419,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 163,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

