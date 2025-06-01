GTS Securities LLC Has $202,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

