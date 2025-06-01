GTS Securities LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $260,571.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,435 shares of company stock worth $4,761,838 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.18 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.