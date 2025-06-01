GTS Securities LLC Invests $30,000 in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Trading Up 0.6%
ESSA Pharma stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.69.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
