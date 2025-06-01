GTS Securities LLC Invests $74,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

VOXX International Profile

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.