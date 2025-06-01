GTS Securities LLC Invests $90,000 in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.12% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

