GTS Securities LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3%
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,838.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,789.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,993.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
