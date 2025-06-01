GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 7,907 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $143,986.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,418,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,320,356.91. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,638,150 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,710. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

