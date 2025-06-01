GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

